Daniel Bellinger 40 time: Comparing speed stats with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has previously expressed his interest in watching many emerging tight ends in the NFL. One of them was the new tight end with the New York Giants, Daniel Bellinger.

That is a noteworthy mention of Bellinger, who made waves at the NFL Combine the previous year. His time of 4.63 seconds for the 40-yard sprint is a record for the position.

He made an even bigger impression during the physical examinations by finishing the three-cone dash in 7.05 seconds and achieving a 125-inch broad jump. Bellinger possesses the kind of elusive quickness and mobility that will allow him to continue to grow into a more successful target in the NFL.

When compared to Travis Kelce's performance, their records were comparable. Notably, Kelce was unable to participate in any physical workouts due to a sports hernia. To make it work, he had to wait until his pro day. In the 40-yard dash there, Kelce ran a respectable 4.61 seconds.

Given that the circumstances are different and a lot of subjectivity is involved, it is quite misleading to compare Bellinger's performance at the Combine to Kelce's pro-day outcomes in Cincinnati.

Daniel Bellinger's eye socket: How did Giants TE suffer a scary injury?

In 12 games last season, Daniel Bellinger hauled in 30 catches for 268 yards and two scores, showing flashes of his ability at times. He was unable to play due to a severe eye injury, which slightly reduced his output.

Devin Lloyd of the Jacksonville Jaguars accidentally struck Bellinger in the eye during the New York Giants' 23-17 win over them in Week 7 of the 2022 campaign, fracturing his eye socket and necessitating surgery.

Bellinger claimed that to restore the bone, physicians had to insert a plate beneath his eye. Additionally, his septum needed to be corrected.

After the horrific occurrence, there were some initial worries that he may miss the rest of the season. Still, the 22-year-old eventually returned to the field.

Before suffering the freak eye injury that forced him to miss the start of Week 8, Bellinger saw his role in the Giants' offense grow every week.

In his subsequent five games as a starter, he played more than 80% of the tight-end snaps while wearing a protective face shield.

