Daniel Jones cut: 5 possible landing spots for Giants QB

The New York Giants made a choice about Daniel Jones' future, moving on from the quarterback after a six-year tenure that only produced a winning season. Jones asked team president John Mara to be released, to which he agreed. Mara praised Jones' commitment to the team and 'first-class' behavior and wished him the best for the future.

Now that he's off the roster, fans must wonder what's next for Jones. Even though he's having a tumultuous exit from the Giants, some teams could still place attention on him and try to land him. Here are five possible new teams for the former Giants quarterback.

Top 5 landing spots for Daniel Jones after Giants cut

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have no need to replace Jalen Hurts, but Daniel Jones could be a stronger backup option than Kenny Pickett. Adding another athletic quarterback, while not on Hurts’ level, could offer more reliable depth than Pickett provides.

Jones is mobile and can make some deep throws that could find AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith if Hurts isn't available.

4. Carolina Panthers

Now we talk about teams that could give Jones the keys to the car. The Carolina Panthers have been unable to find consistency at the quarterback position since Cam Newton left. Not even the 2023 No.1 overall pick Bryce Young could address their issues, and veteran Andy Dalton wasn't the answer, either.

Landing Jones, who was born and raised in Charlotte, would be an intriguing option for the Panthers. Dave Canales revived Baker Mayfield's career in Tampa Bay and he could do the same for Jones.

3. New York Jets

This might be controversial considering that the Jets have a starting quarterback who has won everything in the league, but according to reports, the Giants will move on from Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Enter Daniel Jones, who is 27 and, under the right circumstances, could bring this team back to life once and for all.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were linked with any quarterback mentioned in trade rumors before the deadline struck. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell have struggled to make an impact on the AFC West team. Landing Daniel Jones could give them the quality boost necessary to compete with the rest of the division.

1. Minnesota Vikings

Even though the Vikings have a quarterback for the future in JJ McCarthy, they could bring Jones to compete against the rookie playmaker. Sam Darnold played great at the start of the season, but now he is struggling to find the rhythm. Even if they want to bench Darnold in the middle of the season, Jones is a solid option to do so.

Kevin O'Connell is a coach who can revive Jones' career if they cross paths.

