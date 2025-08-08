Daniel Jones Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Colts QB a good pick this year after Anthony Richardson's injury?

Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason on a one-year, $14 million contract. Jones was brought in to challenge Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback role. While it's assumed Richardson will head into 2025 as the Week One starter, that assumption may now be in limbo.

Ad

After the Colts' first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Richardson suffered an injury that forced him out of the game. Jones stepped in after Richardson went down and had a less-than-desirable showing with the opportunity.

However, with Richardson's latest injury, is Jones a quarterback worth considering in fantasy football this season? Let's take a look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should you draft Colts QB Daniel Jones in 2025?

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The short answer is an emphatic no. Jones should not be a target for fantasy managers in any format or league. He has not been awarded the starting job from Richardson, whose injury — according to Horseshoe Heroes — shouldn't be bad enough to keep him from starting to throw again on Saturday, and is still the QB1 for all intents and purposes.

Ad

Trending

Wasting a draft pick on a backup quarterback who had a lackluster showing in his first preseason game, going 10-for-21 with a 47 percent completion percentage, would be a horrible move.

Daniel Jones' fantasy outlook in 2025

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Jones' fantasy outlook is very poor, considering he's not a starter. However, given a full season of starting, Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Simulator projects Jones throwing for 3,160 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the year. Pair that with 535 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, and he's projected for 266 fantasy points on the year.

Ad

However, if Richardson manages to stay healthy and retains his starting job throughout the season, Jones will be a waste to keep on fantasy managers' coveted bench spots.

Is Daniel Jones a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

No, managers should not consider using a draft pick on Daniel Jones this year unless he's awarded the starting position before the regular season begins. He'll likely sit on the bench behind Richardson, barring injury or horrendous performance during the regular season from the former first-round pick. Even if Jones is somehow named the starter for the Colts, there are plenty of other options to consider at quarterback with a brighter upside in later rounds.

Ad

Where should you draft Daniel Jones this year?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Jones has an ADP of 223 in standard scoring formats and 337 in PPR leagues, respectively, meaning he's largely going undrafted. Our advice is to stay away from Jones on draft night. If Richardson goes down with an injury during the season or is ultimately benched in favor of Jones, he may be worth a waiver-wire pickup to stash and monitor. However, his fantasy outlook for 2025 looks far too bleak to even consider a draft pick on the former New York Giants starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.