Danielle Hunter trade: 3 NFL teams that should call Vikings for star pass rusher

Danielle Hunter, a pass rusher for the Minnesota Vikings, isn't at this week's obligatory minicamp because of a standstill in contract negotiations, as reported by Tom Pelissero.
This offseason, the two parties have yet to come to an accord on an extension.
According to a Wednesday revelation by Ian Rapaport, the Vikings are getting trade requests for Hunter and there is significant interest from other teams in the National Football League.
The team's best defender is Hunter and trading him would be a significant change of motion.
There are three locations where Hunter might land.
NFL Teams Danielle Hunter could play for in 2023
Carolina Panthers
Although there is an obvious gap at edge rusher, the Carolina Panthers secondary has the hallmarks of a potentially strong force next season. Despite being initially assigned to the edge rusher position, Yetur Gross-Matos has yet to record more than 3.5 sacks in a season since his 2020 entry into the NFL.
With Danielle Hunter, the Panthers would get access to one of the most formidable pass-rushing weapons in the league right away. Hunter wouldn't have much of an adjustment period because Carolina's defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero would virtually use the same system that the Vikings used last season.
The Panthers are also second in the league in terms of cap space with almost $27 million available. They have plenty of space to extend the pro bowler's contract.
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers, the signal-caller for the New York Jets, is 40 years old, and they might need extra assistance at the outside pass rush positions. Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Meyers, Jermain Johnson, and Will McDonald IV are the team's present-day players in that position.
None of these guys, who have all never recorded more than 7.0 sacks in one campaign, will be more effective than Danielle Hunter in 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs
As a prompt substitute for the departed Frank Clark, the Kansas City Chiefs picked edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Additionally, George Karlaftis, a first-round selection last year, is expected to make a major impact. Nevertheless, it makes perfect sense to include a guy with Danielle Hunter's experience.
Identical deals have been made in the past by general manager Brett Veach, most recently with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and guard Frank Clark.