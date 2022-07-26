Danny Amendola net worth: How much did Tom Brady's ex-teammate earn in NFL?

Two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola has announced his retirement from the NFL. Last season, the 36-year-old wide receiver appeared for the Houston Texans in eight games from the bench. He recorded 24 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Danny Amendola's net worth is estimated to be between $8 to $12 million. According to Spotrac, Amendola's career earnings are around $38 million.

The 36-year-old entered the NFL with a salary of $88k when he was signed by the Cowboys. His first major contract was a two-year $705,000 deal with the Rams in 2009.

In March 2013, Amendola agreed to a five-year $28.5 million contract with the New England Patriots, with $10 million guaranteed. He played a pivotal role in a star studded offense that featured Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. The wide receiver took multiple paycuts during his tenure to accommodate other players. This helped the Patriots retain their core and become perennial Super Bowl contenders.

In 2018, Amendola left the Patriots to sign for the Miami Dolphins. He agreed to a two-year $12 million contract, but was released the following year. He then signed a one-year $4.5 million contract with the Detroit Lions.

Last year, he signed a one-year $1.8 million deal with the Texans and was released at the end of the season.

Amendola decided to hang up his boots despite receiving calls from multiple teams this offseason. Confirming his retirement, he told NFL analyst Adam Schefter:

"It was better than I could have ever imagined."

Amendola later posted the following video highlighting his career to Twitter:

Danny Amendola @DannyAmendola Wouldn’t have it any other way. Wouldn’t have it any other way. https://t.co/DbU0Ubrgkf

Danny Amendola's NFL career

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

The Texas Tech alumnus went undrafted in 2008, before signing for the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. After spending time in the practice squads of the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, his NFL career kicked-off in 2009 with the St. Louis Rams.

Danny Amendola is famous for his five-year spell with the New England Patriots. He formed a potent partnership with then Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, appearing in three Super Bowls and winning two.

Throughout his career, Amendola made 13 playoff appearances, all with the Patriots. He recorded 57 catches, 709 yards and six touchdowns. Always a dependable receiver, Danny Amendola has played 176 career games, with 76 starts. He finished his career with 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Amendola is yet to reveal information on his next chapter. On a personal level, the 36-year-old is currently in a relationship with singer and social media influencer Jean Watts. Watts frequently posts pictures of the couple on social media, with the NFL star even appearing in her vlogs on YouTube.

