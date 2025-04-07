Danny Stutsman NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Oklahoma LB

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman may be one of the more underrated linebackers in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He has played all four of his collegiate football seasons with the Sooners since 2021.

Stutsman is a productive linebacker who thrives against the run. The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection and Consensus All-American has also proven to be quite the commodity in special teams, which should give him instant value at the NFL level.

Stutsman is a natural leader on defense and has received a ton of praise from his teammates in Oklahoma.

On the field, in his last three seasons as a Sooner, he has racked up over 100 combined tackles. In 2024, Stutsman ended his senior campaign with 109 combined tackles, eight being tackles for a loss and one sack. The 22-year-old stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 241 pounds.

Given Stutsman has been a consistently high-producing linebacker at one of the nation's most prestigious college football programs, he will likely get a lot of attention from NFL teams.

He's considered by many draft analysts to be a top-10 linebacker in this year's class. So, who will be taking a chance on Stutsman in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month?

The LA Rams could bolster linebacker room with addition of Danny Stutsman

NCAA Football: Alabama at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Rams would do well to give Danny Stutsman a look during day three of the NFL Draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Fernando Alfaro-Donis.

As he pointed out, Stutsman wouldn't even need to be a starter for the Rams to feel the impact of his addition.

"I hope one of those picks goes toward selecting Danny Stutsman from the University of Oklahoma. He's a linebacker prospect who throughout his collegiate career, has demonstrated grit and unwavering determination to tackle anyone who has the ball.

"He'd be a perfect target for them in later rounds, as it won't cost much to draft him and it's clear what role he would serve in their defense. He wouldn't even have to be a starter for him to be effective. They already have a young defense that's adept at getting after the quarterback and having him provides depth while also giving opposing offenses even more to deal with."

One of the Rams' weak points on the defensive side of the ball last season was their inability to stop the run.

It was a key reason for Los Angeles getting eliminated in the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, who were dominant with star running back Saquon Barkley. Adding a natural run defender like Danny Stutsman to the Rams' linebacking corps could help plug that void once and for all.

