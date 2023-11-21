Darius Leonard landing spots: Where should ex-Colts LB go?

The Indianapolis Colts made a shock move today, parting ways with veteran and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. The 28-year-old hasn't been an all-down linebacker this season and made his feelings about that known, and now he's on the open market.

He is subject to waivers, which work in reverse draft order per Ari Meirov, but given that he is due $6.1 million this season, the general thought is that no team would want to take on that sum, and he could clear waivers.

If that happens, it will likely be an all-out bidding war for his services, as several teams could do with a linebacker of his quality.

So, which teams could do with Leonard on their roster? Let's take a look.

3 teams Darius Leonard could sign for

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Injuries to the Steelers' linebacking unit are the major reason for them being on the list, and given that Leonard has now popped up, Mike Tomlin should at least make a phone call.

Whether Darius Leonard would be a starter or simply part of the rotation is unknown, but the Steelers clearly have a weakness at linebacker, and while he may be a bit expensive, adding him could do wonders for the Steelers.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

Leonard at the NFL Pro Bowl last season.

While the much-vaunted Eagles defense has had its way with teams this season, one area of weakness is at linebacker. As Nakobe Dean is now on injured reserve, the options for the current NFC champs are rather thin.

It would all depend on whether Leonard clears waivers, and if he does, we imagine that given Howie Roseman's desire to put together a championship roster, he would at least be open to the idea of bringing in the 28-year-old.

He did it with Kevin Byard; could Leonard be next?

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Like the Eagles, the Cowboys have a need for a linebacker after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season due to injury. While Damone Clark and Markquese Bell have done a nice job for Dan Quinn, the prospect of Darius Leonard wearing the star is tantalizing.

Could there be a bidding war between Dallas and Philadelphia if Darius Leonard clears waivers? Possibly, the Cowboys could move to sign Leonard as that veteran presence to help guide the young linebackers Quinn currently has.