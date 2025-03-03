Darius Slay landing spots: Top 5 teams that should pursue Super Bowl-winning CB after Eagles release

After spending the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Darius Slay has been informed of his release today. The Eagles are expected to save $4.3 million towards the salary cap this offseason with the move.

According to NBC reporter John Clark, the door isn't closed on Slay returning to the Eagles at a lower price. However, they might not get that chance as he could have a lot of suitors interested in signing him.

Slay was a captain on defense in Philly this past season and helped lead a young cornerback group, including rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Slay acknowledged in the playoffs that he wanted to play another season in the NFL and plans to play in 2025.

Here are some teams that should go after Slay in free agency:

Five landing spots for Darius Slay in 2025

Darius Slay during the Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season. They extended cornerback Tyson Campbell, who was hurt and played inconsistent. Their free-agent signings (Ronald Darby, Darnell Savage) didn't boost their secondary.

They could probably land Slay on a cheap one- or two-year deal, and he would be a good veteran leader in a secondary that needs improvement.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a younger secondary and need more depth at the cornerback position. Joey Porter Jr. looks like a solid No. 1 CB for years to come, but outside of him, the Steelers' secondary is lackluster. Last season, the Steelers gave up a league-worst 63.2% completion rate on throws 10 or more yards downfield without pressuring the quarterback.

#3 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are preparing to lose cornerback Rasul Douglas in free agency. They have two solid CBs, Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, but adding Slay could plug in for them to possibly lose Douglas while paying him less than Douglas.

The Bills' defense isn't as strong as a few seasons ago, but adding Slay could help improve their secondary.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a big need at CB. With their top cornerback, Jaire Alexander, expected to be traded this offseason, perhaps they could replace him with Slay. Even if the Packers worked something out with Alexander, they could benefit from Slay's leadership and use him anywhere as a CB in their secondary.

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

As mentioned above, Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles are open to a return in 2025. The Eagles would pay Slay less than he was originally slated for this season, but if he wants to remain in Philly and on a contender, he will take the cut.

Where do you think Darius Slay will sign?

