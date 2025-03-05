Darius Slay to Steelers: Should Mike Tomlin sign Eagles' Super Bowl-winning CB in 2025 free agency?

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Darius Slay ahead of the 2025 regular season. Slay departs from Philly after five impressive seasons with the franchise. The Itawamba and Mississippi State product earned three Pro Bowl nods while with the Eagles and contributed to their Super Bowl LIX title.

Ad

He'll now test free agency and will be one of the most accomplished cornerbacks set to join a new team in 2025. Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers attempted to bring Slay into the building in 2023; the deal, however, did not come through. Now that Slay is a free agent, should Mike Tomlin renew his interest in the big game player?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should Mike Tomlin sign Darius Slay to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL, and numerous players have spoken about their interest in playing for him. Darius Slay should have no qualms about joining Tomlin's squad in Pittsburgh; however, should Tomlin add Slay to the roster? Here are three reasons why he should:

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

1. Darius Slay remains a solid starter

Despite being in Year 12 in 2024, Darius Slay was still one of the better defenders on a stacked Eagles roster. Slay held his own and was a tricky matchup for opposing wide receivers.

Slay played in 14 games in the regular season and all four games in the playoffs as the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX. He had 49 tackles, 13 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during the regular season. He added 14 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception in the postseason.

Ad

Slay could come in and start opposite Joey Porter Jr., giving the Steelers a formidable CB duo in a stacked AFC.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Darius Slay could mentor the next great Steelers CB

Darius Slay has played in 177 regular season and 11 playoff games in his professional career. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl ring. He was also the league's co-leader in interceptions in 2017

Slay is one of the most talented comebacks in the league who's played for over ten seasons. Hence, he could be a solid mentor for any CB the Steelers are planning to select in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

3. A great locker room presence

Darius Slay is a great professional and a stellar teammate. There have been no reports of locker room tantrums nor any reports about spats that he has had with his teammates. Such a positive character would be more than welcome in the Steelers locker room.

Mike Tomlin is always known to be someone who looks for disciplined professionals, and adding Slay via free agency could give the team an important veteran who would command the respect of the locker room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.