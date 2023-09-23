Darnell Mooney injury update: Latest on Bears WR for fantasy football Week 3

Darnell Mooney is expected to play a big role for the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL season. The wideout has also established himself as a popular fantasy pick despite little optimism around the franchise's direction for the year.

However, some fantasy managers are pondering over whether to start Mooney in Week 3. The receiver picked up a knee injury in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers and seemingly aggravated the issue in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darnell Mooney's injury update

Mooney took part in limited practice with the Bears on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was a full participant in Friday's training session.

The receiver seems to have recovered from his knee injury. This is a green light for fantasy fans, and barring any setbacks, Mooney will play in Week 3.

What happened to Darnell Mooney?

As per reports, Mooney bruised his knee in Week 1. He recorded 53 yards and a touchdown on four receptions against the Green Bay Packers.

Mooney reaggravated his injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It forced him to sit out for most of the second half. However, he didn't make any catches during the game.

While speaking to reporters after Chicago's 27-17 loss to Tampa Bay, Mooney opened up on his injury:

“Knocked knees with the nickel on one of the routes and kind of just wouldn’t go down. Kept trying to go, but just kind of annoying me, so I just got out. Just like a knot on top of my kneecap and it was just in the way. It was hard for me to bend my knee.”

When will Darnell Mooney return?

As of Friday, Mooney is listed as active on the Chicago Bears roster. The receiver is expected to start in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24.

Chicago is currently 0-2 after a poor start to the season. However, Mooney is tipped to play an important role for the Bears if they want to get their first win of the 2023 season this weekend.

Mooney has been one of quarterback Justin Fields' favorite targets. The duo will be key to Chicago's offense.