Darnell Mooney injury update: Latest on Falcons WR's status for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Darnell Mooney has been in the limelight for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The wideout is dealing with an Achilles injury and fantasy managers want to know whether he will play in Sunday's game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Darnell Mooney injury update: What happened to Falcons WR?

Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney - Source: Getty

As things stand, Darnell Mooney is questionable to play against the Broncos on Sunday. The wideout popped up on the Falcons' injury report on Thursday, after being a limited participant in practice.

Since there is uncertainty about the severity of Mooney's Achilles injury, fantasy managers should be cautious with him for Week 11. While it's advisable to steer clear from picking the player for this weekend, fans can monitor his status closely before the game.

The Falcons will host another practice session on Friday and it will be interesting to see if and how Mooney participates. If he is a full participant, there might be a chance that he plays against the Broncos.

Mooney signed for the Falcons this offseason. The Chicago Bears drafted the wideout in the fifth round in 2020 and he spent four years with the franchise.

A look at Darnell Mooney's stats and fantasy points this season

Mooney is having a strong season with the Falcons thus far. The wideout has grown into one of the more important offensive members on the team.

He has played in all 10 games for the Falcons this season, racking up 684 yards and five touchdowns on 46 receptions. He has formed a strong understanding with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Mooney's stats have equated to 144.4 fantasy points. He is averaging 14.4 points per game and is on course to have his best fantasy season.

It remains to be seen whether Mooney can add to his numbers when Atlanta travels to face Denver in Week 11 on Sunday, with kick-off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

