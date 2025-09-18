Darnell Mooney injury update: Latest on Falcons WR for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Darnell Mooney has been in the spotlight for the Atlanta Falcons this season. The wideout is dealing with a shoulder injury, and fans want to know if he will suit up for Atlanta's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Darnell Mooney injury update ahead of Falcons' Week 3 clash vs. Panthers
As things stand, Darnell Mooney is questionable to play against the Panthers in Week 3. The WR, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, has an unspecified status on the Falcons' injury report.
Mooney was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. However, Atlanta will have practice sessions on Thursday and Friday before facing Carolina.
Fantasy football managers who want to draft Mooney in Week 3 should wait until the end of the week to draft the wideout. If the receiver takes part in full practice on either Thursday or Friday, he could be healthy enough to face the Panthers.
Mooney's shoulder injury initially kept him out for Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, Mooney played in the Falcons' 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He had 20 yards on two receptions.
The Chicago Bears drafted Mooney in the fifth round in 2020. He played four seasons with them before signing for the Falcons in March 2024.
Mooney recorded 992 yards on 64 receptions with five touchdowns across 16 appearances last season. He has become an integral part of Atlanta's offense.
The Falcons will want Mooney to get healthy soon. He could play in Week 3 if his shoulder injury heals by Sunday.
Here are the key details for the Falcons' Week 3 clash vs the Panthers:
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox
- Live stream: Fubo
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
The Panthers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and then suffered a defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
