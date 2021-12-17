WATCH: Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell couldn't contain his laughter over hilarious Urban Meyer joke

Urban Meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday after just 13 games in charge of the franchise. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will now assume head coaching duties for the remainder of the season after Meyer was given his marching orders.

There have been several incidents and issues with Meyer and his coaching during his now ill-fated tenure.

First, it was the unusual decision to hire a strength and conditioning coordinator who had been accused of bullying black players with racist remarks. Then a video surfaced online showing Meyer at a bar with a woman who was not his wife.

But the latest incident was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Josh Lambo, a former kicker, alleged that Meyer kicked his leg during a warmup at practice before the team's last preseason game. Additionally, there was the incident that involved Meyer yelling at his coaches, asking them about their coaching résumés and calling them losers. Since his initial appointment, there had been one misstep after another before Jaguars owner Shad Khan gave Meyer the flick.

One has to feel sorry for Bevell and what he has inherited. But in his first press conference as interim head coach, he got a little chuckle. A reporter stated, "I think you've got a really good chance of finishing with more career wins as an interim coach than Urban has as a head coach."

While Bevell did not respond to the joke about Meyer from the reporter, it was clear that he found it humorous:

The Jaguars under Meyer were 2-11 at the time of his sacking, with their only wins coming in London against the Dolphins and a 9-6 win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Nine of the Jaguars' 11 losses have been by double digits with their latest, a 20-0 blowout, to Ryan Tannehill and the Titans.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now going to have to go through changes in his first year in the league with another head coach. It is entirely likely that he will have another one come the start of next year as well, but with Meyer, it just wasn't a good fit from the outset.

The Jaguars and Bevell face the Houston Texans in their next game in a bid to settle all the off-field noise of the last couple of weeks.

