Darren Waller or Isaiah Likely: Who should I start in Week 17 Fantasy Football?

Tight ends Darren Waller and Isaiah Likely are two mid-tier options at tight end for fantasy in Week 17.

Waller was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Giants this off-season and was expected to have a big impact on the Giants' offense. While he's missed a few games due to injuries this season, he hasn't had a big impact on the struggling offense.

In 10 games played this season, Waller has 42 receptions for 456 yards and a touchdown.

For Likely, this is his second season in the Baltimore Ravens' offense. He took over as the team's starting tight end recently when Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending ankle injury. On the season, Likely has 26 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games played.

Is Darren Waller a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Darren Waller

This weekend, Darren Waller and the New York Giants face the Los Angeles Rams. Waller hasn't been as productive as expected.

He hasn't had a single game with more than 100 receiving yards and has found the endzone just once this season. In Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, he notched 15.8 fantasy points but has failed to eclipse 10 points in any other game.

The Rams have the 19th-best defense and the 18th-best pass defense. With the Giants going back to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, Waller could see little production like he has lately.

Is Isaiah Likely a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely and the Baltimore Ravens face the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

Like Waller, Likely isn't the most productive tight end. He's had two games this season where he's had over 10 fantasy points, but isn't a threat to have a big-time game.

The Ravens versus Miami Dolphins matchup could prove to be a shoot out between the top two teams in the AFC. That being said, Likely could see an increase in targets as he's settling in as Baltimore's number one tight end.

The Dolphins have the 10th-best pass defense and 13th-best overall defense in scoring.

Darren Waller vs. Isaiah Likely: Who should I start in Week 17 fantasy football?

Baltimore Ravens

If you have to pick between Darren Waller or Isaiah Likely this week in fantasy, you should probably go with Likely. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Optimizer, Isaiah Likely is a better option at fantasy this week. He's projected 9.2 fantasy points to Waller's 7.0 points.

Fantasy projections for Darren Waller and Isaiah Likely

Both are decent options but aren't the best options at tight end this week.

Who do you think will have a better week in Week 17?