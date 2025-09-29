Darren Waller or Mason Taylor Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for TEs explored

Darren Waller is set to make his return debut in primetime against the New York Jets. Meanwhile, relatively untested rookie Mason Taylor is hoping to take the next step against the Waller's Dolphins. Fantasy managers will conveniently be able to see which one was ultimately the best pick, but they also could have a front-row seat to their own demise.

As such, it is paramount for managers to make the correct pick. Luckily, Sportskeeda is here to help. Here's a look at both players and a recommendation.

Taylor (right) at Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Darren Waller or Mason Taylor: Who should you start?

Darren Waller fantasy outlook for Week 4

Darren Waller hasn't played a recorded snap since 2023, making Sept. 9, 2025 his first in-game action since Jan. 7, 2024. As such, it could take some time to work off the rust and settle in with a new offense. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool appears to be expecting this, at least.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Waller vs. Taylor - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

It's extremely rare for the tool to project a scoreless game, but that is what is on the docket for Waller in this one. He's not expected to get a catch, rush for a yard, or produce anything worthy of recording on the stat sheet. According to the projection, his debut will result in a famine for fantasy managers.

Mason Taylor fantasy outlook for Week 4

The New York Jets tight end has the luxury of untapped potential and could explode at any moment. However, will it come against the Miami Dolphins?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Mason Taylor is projected to earn an unimpressive 2.4 catches for 24.2 yards with a 10% chance of a touchdown.

At this point in the week, there are not exactly a ton of options, so Taylor is better than nothing by default. Plus, facing a team on a similar level this week, the game could go in a way that gets him on the board early.

Darren Waller or Mason Taylor final verdict

Neither tight end is set to light the world on fire this week. Darren Waller is projected to earn a 0.0 final point haul, making him a sit candidate in Week 4. By default, Mason Taylor wins the starting nod with 5.4 points projected.

With Week 4 nearly over, it's too late to recommend any serious last-minute waiver wire additions, as most players have already played. However, out of the two, Taylor gets the nod as a tight end starter only. In many cases, there will be better flex options available on the waiver wire.

