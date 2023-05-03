Davante Adams 40-yard time vs Garrett Wilson: Which star WR comes out on top after Aaron Rodgers' unique comparison?

Aaron Rodgers made a bold comparison recently, saying that Garrett Wilson's playing style is similar to All-Pro wideout Davante Adams.

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player went through some drills with the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year and was blown away by his new Jets teammate's performance.

Rodgers shared in his recent appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show':

"It's fun to be here and be a part of it. Obviously, Garrett, he is a talented guy. I threw him a pass today, and just kind of turned and was like, 'Wow!' His ability to kinda get in and out of his break.”

“There's another 17 (Davante Adams) that I've played with for a long time who does it better than anybody. But the explosiveness in and out of breaks to 17 here is pretty similar."

That’s a lofty comparison to live up to for Wilson, mainly because it came from a future Hall of Famer and his new starting quarterback. But with Aaron Rodgers opening up the debate, it was interesting to see who had the better 40-yard dash time between the two explosive wideouts.

Aaron Rodgers' new teammate had a better 40-yard dash time than Davante Adams

During the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, Davante Adams ran the 40-yard dash was 4.56 seconds. Typically, scouts and front-office executives give higher marks to wide receivers who finish the drill in 4.2 to 4.4 seconds.

That could be the reason the Green Bay Packers were able to select him in the second round of that year’s draft. Eight wide receivers were chosen before him, but he’s had the best career by far, thanks partly to having a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

Adams has three First-Team All-Pro and six Pro Bowl selections. He also led the league in receiving touchdowns twice. The former Fresno State wideout has also had four 1,000-yard seasons in the last five years.

Last season, he had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, Wilson completed the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds, making him faster than Adams in the same drill. That time might have helped the Jets decide to take him tenth overall in last year’s draft.

The Buckeye Nut @TheBuckeyeNut Garrett Wilson runs a 4.37 40-yard dash Garrett Wilson runs a 4.37 40-yard dash https://t.co/bwc4VEMEwf

Wilson didn’t take long to showcase his skills despite playing with quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco. The former Ohio State standout earned his first NFL individual award by tallying 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

If he’s already that good, imagine what he can do with a more accurate passer like Aaron Rodgers. Remember that the 18-season veteran holds the league record for consecutive passes without an interception (402). Four years ago, he had an 0.3 interception percentage, the league’s best for one season.

Only time will tell if Wilson will match or surpass Adams’ achievements. He will find the game easier while playing with Aaron Rodgers, who still had 26 touchdown passes last season without Adams.

