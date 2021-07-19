Davante Adams: Can Packers WR hold the number one spot if Rodgers doesn't return?

Davante Adams has fallen into the drama that Aaron Rodgers has swirled up, bringing into question his ability to succeed without Green Bay's beloved quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers has the NFL world holding their breath - How will the Green Bay Packers perform without their three-time MVP?

Granted, the Packers are one of the only teams that possess a top-five receiver (Davante Adams) and running back (Aaron Jones).

But losing Rodgers would be a big blow and would most certainly throw the team a challenge. Rodgers is a generational player, and Green Bay is going to feel an aftershock should he leave.

Will Davante Adams be enough to fill the void for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are not devoid of talent; between Adams and Jones (especially in Matt LaFleur's offense), Green Bay may have enough firepower to score plenty of points.

Jordan Love has enough talent and he will be hoping to reach the level of performance he did in his first year. The franchise will want to contend for a playoff spot this time.

Adams exploded last year within 15 games. The wide receiver caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and a league-high of 18 touchdowns on his way to being named a First-team All-Pro.

The 28-year-old wide receiver has been one of the NFL's top receivers for a few years, erupting in 2018 with 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.

There is an argument that Adams will not be as fruitful without Rodgers because a wide receiver will see his numbers go down without an elite quarterback throwing him the ball.

While that may be true, we can look back at the 2017 season when Adam played without Rodgers for an expanded period of time.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in week six of the 2017 season while playing against the Minnesota Vikings, sidelining him for most of the season. Rodgers's backup quarterback was Brett Hundley, who had never started an NFL game until the 2017 season.

With Hundley, Adams averaged more receptions and yards per game; his touchdown total of five was the same as both quarterbacks.

Adams faired well with a mediocre quarterback who had never seen a single start.

Despite Hundley being behind center, Adams averaged 8.88 targets a game compared to 7.66 with Rodgers in the 2017 season. Adams has averaged 8.43 targets a game in his entire career.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Aaron Rodgers or Brett Hundley at quarterback, Mike McCarthy or Joe Philbin on the headset. Davante Adams doesn’t care.



Or at least that’s what his play suggests.



Story here:



https://t.co/8BoyNxvdRO — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 14, 2018

Based on these numbers, it's arguable that the quarterback will depend on an elite wide receiver.

While Rodgers leaving the franchise will be devastating, it doesn't remove the talent that is Davante Adams.

Edited by Diptanil Roy