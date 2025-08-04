Davante Adams Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Rams WR a good pick after NFC return?

Davante Adams has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his entire NFL career so far. He has finished eight of the past nine seasons ranked among the top 15 overall wide receivers and has done so with three different teams. He is hoping to do so again with his fourth team after joining the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2025 season. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.

Should you draft Rams WR Davante Adams in 2025?

Davante Adams

Davante Adams is among the most consistently elite fantasy football wide receivers in recent years. The only season in the past nine years he didn't finish as the WR14 or better was when he was held to just 12 games due to injuries. He still finished as the WR24 that season.

The veteran has overcome the hurdle of playing for three different teams in his career without any significant drops in his production. The 2025 season presents a new challenge for him with his fourth team, the Los Angeles Rams, where he will not be the WR1 in his offense. This makes him riskier than usual, but his proven results still make him an excellent target in fantasy drafts.

Davante Adams fantasy outlook in 2025

The Rams feature one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Puka Nacua, who is expected to continue serving as the top target for Matthew Stafford this year. This puts Adams in a different role than he's used to as he has usually been the WR1 in his offensive systems.

Adams is essentially replacing Cooper Kupp, who departed for the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason. Kupp averaged more than eight targets per game in a similar role last year, so Adams should still have plenty of opportunities to thrive, especially considering his elite history.

Is Davante Adams a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Adams will enter the 2025 fantasy football seaosn with lower expectations than what he is normally used to. He will be playing a complimentary role behind Nacua, rather than being the featured wide receiver, so some managers may fade him during their darfts.

This creates an intriguing buy-low opportunity on one of the most productive receivers of this generation. Adams has exceeded 1,000 yards in each of the past five seasons and is an excellent target at his current ADP.

Where should you draft Davante Adams this year?

Adams vs Evans vs Moore

Adams currently ranks as the 34th overall player and WR16 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a high-end WR2 on many fantasy rosters and can be targeted around the third or fourth rounds of most darfts, depending upon the league's settings and format.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Adams in favor of other veteran options with a similar ADP, including Mike Evans and DJ Moore. All three veterans are palying in offenses with significant target competition, but Adams' superior yardage projections make him the preferred pick.

