Davante Adams injury update: Latest on Raiders WR for Week 5 

Last week, Davante Adams made some comments fans believed might be a precursor to asking for an exit from the Las Vegas Raiders. This week, the wide receiver is dealing with an injury that seemingly will be the most likely barrier for the near future.

However, will the injury be enough to knock him out of the team's upcoming Week 5 matchup? Here's a look at the situation.

Davante Adams looks on from the sidelines vs San Francisco

Davante Adams Injury Update

Adams still appears to be in pain according to the latest update straight from the Raiders star himself after their last game against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Bridget Condon on Twitter/X, his shoulder "definitely [did] not feel good." At one point, he didn't believe he would be able to return to the game.

Davante Adams was forced to enter the locker room but somehow emerged and gutted out the remainder of the game at less than 100%. Now, having survived a contest in which he earned eight catches for 75 yards, attention turns to his availability for Week 5. At this point, the full extent of his injury is unknown.

What happened to Davante Adams?

The shoulder injury occurred during the Week 4 contest against the Chargers. In the game, Adams was tackled by two opposition defenders and their full weight landed directly on his shoulder.

After the injury occurred, Adams eventually returned to the contest in what became a losing effort as Las Vegas dropped to 1-3. Now multiple weeks under .500, some would agree that the state of the team plays a distinct role in his recovery and return.

When will Davante Adams return?

It would be quite a surprise if Adams has perfect attendance in practice this week. As such, even if he plays in Week 5, he'll be attempting to do so after spending the week in recovery. This is one factor stacking the deck against him.

At the same time, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might be returning from his concussion in the same game. With both stars missing time, the chemistry between the two might be off in their Week 5 matchup, which makes things more difficult for Adams.

Already at 1-3, the Raiders cannot afford to fall to 1-4. In a way, they're heading into what many view as a must-win game against the Green Bay Packers.

This, in addition to the revenge game dynamic for Adams, gives him multiple big reasons to force an appearance, even if he's not 100%. However, there's no guarantee he'll look as good in Week 5 against Jordan Love as he did running on adrenaline after the injury in Week 4.

