Davante Adams NFL fantasy football outlook: What can we expect from the Las Vegas Raiders WR in 2023?

Davante Adams has been arguably the best WR in fantasy football over the last five seasons. He picked up where he left in Green Bay Packers after his blockbuster trade to the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2022 season.

Adams had 100 receptions, 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns during his first season in Las Vegas, as he seamlessly tandemed with his old college teammate QB Derek Carr.

His 14 touchdowns led the entire NFL, as Adams proved he didn't need Aaron Rodgers to be a success in the NFL. Adams even had a 154-yard two touchdown game with Jarrett Stidham at QB after Derek Carr was unavailable to play.

He ended the fantasy season as WR3, putting up 16.8 points per game. His 335.5 PPR points in 2022 were third only behind Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson.

Adams was also the NFL’s fifth-highest yards per route run (2.45), as well as PFF's second-highest graded WR.

Should you draft Davante Adams in fantasy football in 2023?

The main difference for Davante Adams heading into 2023 is his quarterback situation has changed. The Raiders moved off long-time quarterback Derek Carr in favor of former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, as mentioned previously Adams has proven he doesn't need an elite quarterback to succeed in the NFL, being productive with whoever's throwing to him.

Some fans and analysts have argued Adams won't have the same chemistry with Garoppolo as Carr, but Jimmy G ranked sixth in the NFL in completion rates in 2022. This means Adams will have plenty of rack-up targets and yards after catch, as long as Garoppolo can stay healthy.

Where should you draft Davante Adams in fantasy football in 2023?

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, Davante Adams has an ADP of #15 overall, and is ranked by fantasypros.com as WR8.

This has Adams falling in most fantasy football leagues into round two, which could prove to be a steal.

Adams has ended in the top 3 of four of the last five fantasy football seasons, proving to be one of the most consistent WRs in football.

One thing to be wary of, however, is the fact the Raiders have the third-toughest schedule for wide receivers in 2023.

