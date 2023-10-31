Davante Adams trade rumors: 5 teams that should make aggressive offer for disgruntled WR ahead of deadline

Davante Adams has had enough of their losing ways when he called out his squad after their Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was his best game of the season, finishing with 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

But since then, his performance level has gone down. He hasn’t gone past 75 receiving yards in his next five games, including in Week 8, wherein he had a season-low 11 yards.

Adams made only one catch out of seven targets in their Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions. He was lost for words when media members tried to ask for a comment.

A player of his caliber shouldn’t be putting up disappointing numbers like this. But could his subpar numbers be a product of a coaching staff that hasn’t maximized his talent? In that case, it would be better for the Raiders to trade him before the deadline.

5 Teams that must trade for Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Time and money aren’t on the Raiders' side in pulling off a trade for the six-time Pro Bowl wideout. It would be challenging to find a team that will absorb his five-year, $141.25 million contract. Likewise, the trade deadline is October 31, 2023, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Despite those limitations, teams looking for a competitive boost should find a way to get through the Raiders front office. A special mention goes to teams in the thick of the playoff race in both conferences. Adding a player like Davante Adams could be the difference-maker they seek.

In that context, here are teams that must push for a deal for Adams.

1) Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Rumors surfaced that the Ravens are negotiating a trade with the Tennessee Titans for Derrick Henry. Imagine how scary Baltimore will be with Henry and Lamar Jackson. However, the talks went nowhere. But with the Ravens sharing the lead in the AFC, they can gain an edge by getting Davante Adams.

Landing him gives them a bona fide deep threat, a role that Odell Beckham Jr. has struggled to fill this season. A receiving corps of Adams, Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, and Zay Flowers provides limitless attack points for Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

2) New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

Davante Adams signed a long-term deal with the Raiders, knowing that Derek Carr would be his quarterback. Their chemistry manifested last season when he had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning him Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods.

Therefore, why not reunite the former Fresno State standouts in The Big Easy? Given the narrow gaps between NFC South teams, having Adams will also give Chris Olave and Michael Thomas more favorable matchups. Throw in Alvin Kamara, and the Saints should have an unstoppable offense.

3) Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

While the Chiefs have a 6-2 record after Week 8, their offense has shown signs of struggle. They had two wins wherein they put up only 17 and 19 points. Kansas City also lost to the Denver Broncos after failing to score a touchdown.

Having no legitimate top receiver has been the Chiefs’ weakness this season. Travis Kelce can only do so much, and their offense goes nowhere if he’s covered. Getting Davante Adams to stretch the field for deep throws from Patrick Mahomes will also open up more routes for Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore.

4) Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Cowboys have bounced back from their lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers with two straight victories. But a deep dive into their numbers shows a massive discrepancy in their passing game. CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 633 yards.

However, tight end Jake Ferguson is a distant second with 237, while Michael Gallup has 224. Trading for Davante Adams gives them a dual threat that can line up on opposite ends. Defenses will have headaches stopping both of them. A dominant offense will also help Dallas’ tenacious defensive unit.

5) Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

Through seven games, the Browns have relied on their suffocating defense and their methodical offensive approach. But with Nick Chubb gone, they are suddenly devoid of a threatening backfield option. Having Amari Cooper isn’t enough, and landing Davante Adams will help his game.

Whether it’s Deshaun Watson, PJ Walker, or Dorian Thompson-Robinson playing, it’s comforting to have a wideout who can track and retrieve balls downfield. Having that threat can also open up gaps for Kareem Hunt and separate them from the rest of a highly competitive AFC North.