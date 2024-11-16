Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill: Who should I start for Fantasy Football Week 11?

Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill are two of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Although they aren't having exceptional seasons with their teams, they continue to be intriguing options for fantasy football. The New York Jets will try to bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts while the Miami Dolphins will clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

If you're undecided about which of these two players to start, check out our analysis and suggestions for your fantasy team this week.

Is Davante Adams a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Davante Adams is coming off his worst game with the Jets since his first start with the team. He caught six passes but only racked up 31 receiving yards, recording 60 less than in the prior game against the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, the Colts have allowed 158.40 receiving yards and 20.0 fantasy points to wide receivers this season, meaning that he could feast if Aaron Rodgers regularly targets him.

Is Tyreek Hill a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Just like Adams, Tyreek Hill had a subpar performance against the LA Rams in Week 10. He only caught three passes and had 16 receiving yards to show for it. He found the end zone, however, and could contribute to his team's victory.

The Raiders haven't been as easy as the Colts for receivers, but their 118.89 receiving yards and 15.67 fantasy points aren't bad numbers for a player like Hill, who's trying to find his rhythm after Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field.

Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill: Who should I start?

These two have been two of the best wide receivers in the NFL for the past couple of years. Although they haven't been performing at their best as of late, both can take over games if their teams need it. That said, our Start/Sit optimizer suggests starting Tyreek Hill over Davante Adams.

Pick Hill over Adams

Projected fantasy stats

Hill is getting the edge against Adams (16.9 fantasy points to 15.9), who isn't too far in projected receiving yards, either (79.8 to 71.5). Hill is projected to record 3.0 rushing yards, which gives him another advantage over his opponent.

The Colts can make the game interesting for the Jets, but the Raiders have looked lost in recent weeks and Tyreek Hill could feast against that struggling squad.

