David Montgomery injury update: Latest on Lions RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

David Montgomery has been putting together a strong 2023 fantasy football season in his first year with the Detroit Lions. He has finished as the RB13 or better in six weeks, despite only playing in eight games and sharing the backfield workload in those games. His elite efficiency has been a big reason, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and more than a touchdown per game.

The only downside to Montgomery's impressive fantasy campaign has been related to injuries. He has already missed three games split between two different injuries and is dealing with a new one ahead of Week 13, putting his availability in jeopardy again.

David Montgomery injury update

David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions held their first practice session on Wednesday ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. David Montgomery was one of the most notable names mentioned on the injury report. He was listed as a limited participant at practice with a foot injury.

Montgomery missed a game earlier this year with a concussion and later missed two additional games with a rib injury.

His foot injury is a new ailment, but it's at least encouraging to see him log a limited practice rather than being a nonparticipant. This suggests that the injury is relatively minor and could also mean that the Lions may just be giving their running back extra rest.

What happened to David Montgomery?

It's unclear exactly when Montgomery suffered his foot injury, but it likely occurred at some point during the Detroit Lions' Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. He completed the contest with no reported injuries, so the apparent issue probably began to bother him at some point in the aftermath of the game.

It's not uncommon for veteran players, especially running backs, to have their practice reps managed, particularly so late in the season. Fantasy football managers are hoping this is the case with Montgomery. He is averaging the fifth-most fantasy points per game of any running back this season.

When will David Montgomery return?

Considering he was able to complete the most recent game in its entirety with no reported setbacks, Montgomery would appear to have a good chance of playing in Week 13 against the Saints. The fact that he opened the week with limited participation in practice rather than an absence further suggests he is dealing with something minor in his foot.

Montgomery will have two more chances to increase his practice activity this week before the Lions release their final Week 13 injury report. If he is unable to play, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will likely be elevated from his current tandem role to their featured running back.

