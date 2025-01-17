David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs: Divisional round Fantasy Football RB Start em/Sit em advice

The Lions clinched the top seed in the NFC in Week 18 after a victory over the Vikings with Jahmyr Gibbs shining in David Montgomery's absence. The latter has missed Detroit's last three games with a left MCL injury, meaning the former has had to pick up the slack alone in the offensive backfield.

Initially, there were fears that David Montgomery's season might be over but the Lions hesitated putting him on injured reserve. That decision has been validated as the running back is slated to return for their game against the Commanders. Detroit's top billing in the NFC proved vital too as they got a bye last week, allowing Montgomery to have sufficient time to recover.

The two have shared rushing duties for most of the season and will be called upon to do so in the Divisional Round again. The Lions were 15-2 in the regular season and face Washington at home. The Commanders finished with a 12-5 record and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his exceptional form with a victory over the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

If Detroit is to win, they will need their running backs to be at their best, which gives Fantasy Football managers a choice to make for their own teams. We look at who would be a better option this weekend.

Is David Montgomery a good pick for Divisional Round?

David Montgomery finished the regular season with 775 rushing yards and one assumes he would have got close to the three-figure mark had he been healthy for the last three weeks. However, the running back's true worth can still be seen from his effectiveness in the red zone.

He finished with 12 rushing touchdowns for the season. There were only four games where he did not barrel into the endzone. He also recorded 36 receptions in addition to a healthy 4.2 yards per carry. He is, therefore, an intriguing choice for fantasy football owners.

Is Jahmyr Gibbs a good pick for Divisional Round?

Jahmyr Gibbs has picked up the reins in the offensive backfield in his compatriot's absence. He ended the season with three straight 100-yard games. He also recorded five touchdowns in that period, including three in the Week 18 victory over the Vikings.

Overall, he finished with 1,412 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns. It amounted to 5.6 yards per carry, which he accumulated over and above 56 catches through the air. He is a legitimate threat against the Commanders and fantasy football managers should definitely consider him.

Whom should I start between David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Divisional Round?

The Lions have rotated between their running backs and Dan Campbell is expected to continue with that strategy in the Divisional Round. On the one hand, Jahmyr Gibbs had more rushing yards. However, David Montgomery led the team in rushing touchdowns before his injury.

Therefore, fantasy football managers have a tough decision to make. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer tool can help narrow it down by analyzing these variables and giving us an answer.

David Montgomery vs. Jahmyr Gibbs - Start 'Em/Sit 'Em - NFC Divisional Round - 2024 NFL Season - Fantasy Football - Sportskeeda Optimizer Tool Results

The tool recommends to stick with Jahmyr Gibbs. He is expected to get more yards on the ground, which is not surprising when one considers their overall records, and also that David Montgomery is just returning from injury. Since he finished the season so strongly, Gibbs is also expected to have a higher chance of scoring a rushing touchdown.

Montgomery has also trailed his teammate in the receiving game during the regular season, so he is expected to fall short of his compatriot's numbers in that category as well.

