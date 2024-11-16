David Montgomery or Jonathan Taylor or Kareem Hunt: Who should I start for Week 11 Fantasy Football?

David Montgomery, Jonathan Taylor and Kareem Hunt are all entering the running back-featured part of the calendar. Early in the year when it's warm and the weather is almost guaranteed to be good, wide receivers rewarded their managers. As the weather turns in November, RBs are expected to get more looks in rainy and otherwise less-than-ideal situations.

For managers picking between these three RBs, you have some first-world problems this week. However, they are problems nonetheless. Here's a look at all three players and a recommendation.

Is David Montgomery a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

David Montgomery rushes the football - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Lions RB appears to be playing second fiddle behind Jahmyr Gibbs this season, but he's still getting plenty of touchdown opportunities. As such, he is starting worthy as an RB2. If you have all three of these backs, he might not rank exceptionally well, but on most teams, you're in good shape.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects Montgomery to rack up 14.2 points this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Is Jonathan Taylor a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Jonathan Taylor at Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Taylor isn't having a 2021-like run this year, but he is still capable of 100-yard games while working with Anthony Richardson. He will face the New York Jets, who have one of the better defensive lines in the game, so his work is cut out for him.

However, with Aaron Rodgers struggling, the Colts may feature him more in the second half, racking up plenty of points before all is said and done. Taylor is projected by Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer to earn 17.2 points this week.

Is Kareem Hunt a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Kareem Hunt at Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Kareem Hunt just keeps chugging away like it's 2017. The born-again lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills this week, which have been relatively consistent on defense this year.

Still, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects plenty of work for Hunt, earning 15.0 points in what many believe could be the biggest game in the AFC yet.

David Montgomery, Jonathan Taylor or Kareem Hunt: Who should I start?

Jonathan Taylor gets the nod for this week

All three RBs are solid parts of any fantasy squad. Those who have all three should pat themselves on the back for that alone. However, with only so many spots available, hard choices must be made.

Jonathan Taylor gets the nod as the top option to start this week with 17.2 projected points via Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer. The Colts' game should be competitive or lean towards them for all four quarters, offering maximum opportunities to keep running and scoring TDs.

Put simply, Taylor will eat. Feel free to use the other backs if necessary, but Taylor should be your first priority.

