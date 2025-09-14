David Njoku or Harold Fannin Jr. Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for Browns TEs explored

The Cleveland Browns boast what should be one of the best tight end duos in the league.
One is David Njoku, a tremendously athletic-looking specimen who surprisingly made a Pro Bowl in 2023 as one of the top receivers on a playoff team. The other is Harold Fannin Jr., the most dominant prospect at his position when he was scouted, setting all sorts of receiving records despite playing for an "inferior" program in Bowling Green.
In an era where pass-catching tight ends are the norm, who has more upside when the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens, themselves another team with a pair of them as well?
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
David Njoku vs. Harold Fannin Jr. Week 2 fantasy preview
David Njoku
In years past, Njoku was easily the best receiver in a corps that was mainly filled with run-blockers - an aspect that suited them well when Nick Chubb was there. But with the four-time Pro Bowl running back gone, mainly in favor of a pair of rookies, that calculus changed, and Kevin Stefanski made a shift in philosophy.
It showed this past Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Njoku was merely serviceable, catching three passes for 37 yards and no touchdowns. He exited the night as the TE12 and OVR 114.
Harold Fannin Jr.
Meanwhile, Fannin may be the most promising tight end prospect the NFL has ever seen since Brock Bowers only a year ago. And it showed on Sunday.
He had the most receptions of any Brown with seven, and he turned that into 63 yards, with only wideout Jerry Jeudy and running back and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson ahead of him. That allowed him to finish with a respectable TE14 ranking, according to FantasyPros.
Which Browns TE should I start: David Njoku or Harold Fannin Jr.?
12 personnel formations are becoming more commonplace in the NFL nowadays.
The Browns' AFC North rivals are likely maximizing the usage of that formation. Pat Freiermuth-Jonnu Smith; a combination of Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar; and the more traditional receiver-blocker combination of Mike Gesicki/Noah Fant and Drew Sample are all testaments to this.
Under these circumstances, both David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. are suitable if a fantasy owner is also using it, but Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer favors the former when using just one tight end. Despite his lower stats, he has the experience advantage, and it will serve him well against a defense that knows how to stop all kinds of plays.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.