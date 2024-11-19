David Njoku injury status: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Browns TE for Week 12 Fantasy Football

The Cleveland Browns listed tight end David Njoku as a limited participant on Monday's projected practice report because of a knee ailment as they prepare for their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Njoku's practice workload would have been decreased if the Browns had practiced on Monday, the day following their 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but the estimated designation indicates they did not.

It's still uncertain if the Browns will hold real practice on Tuesday or Wednesday before their Thursday night game against their divisional rivals. However, it is expected that the team will at least conduct light exercises or a walkthrough on those days. Njoku should be prepared to suit up in Week 12 against the Steelers if he is classified as a full participant before the team releases its final injury report.

It will be interesting to see how Njoku's situation develops this week, but given the short week, it's likely that the Browns are merely giving him more time off. He should have no trouble playing against the Steelers if this is the case.

Njoku has been outstanding in the three games played since Jameis Winston became the team's starting quarterback, hauling in 19 passes for 171 yards and one score on 23 targets, despite the Browns only having one victory during that time.

The 28-year-old TE will want to keep that momentum going against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

David Njoku's injury update: What happened to the Browns' TE?

David Njoku caught all nine of the passes that quarterback Jameis Winston threw his way for 81 yards in Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. It is still unknown how or where he got the knee injury that the team listed on Monday's injury report because he didn't seem to be hurt during the game.

That being said, it is quite likely that the tight end is not facing any significant injury concerns.

If he plays, Njoku will try to maintain his recent strong performances against a Steelers team that gave up 97 yards and six receptions to the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends on Sunday.

