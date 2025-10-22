  • home icon
  • NFL
  • David Njoku injury update: Latest on Browns TE for Week 8 fantasy football

David Njoku injury update: Latest on Browns TE for Week 8 fantasy football

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 22, 2025 21:37 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
David Njoku injury update: Latest on Browns TE for Week 8 fantasy football (Credit: IMAGN)

David Njoku has been one of the best players on the Cleveland Browns since he joined the team nine years ago. The veteran tight end has been through the ups and downs of the organization in recent seasons, but he wasn't able to take the field in the best game of the team this campaign.

Ad

The Browns dominated the Miami Dolphins on both ends of the ball, securing the second win of the season with a 31-6 result. Njoku took a big hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, which kept him sidelined against the Dolphins. Things could be different this week, but it will depend on how Njoku's injury evolves.

David Njoku's injury update for Week 8

As the first half of the Browns-Steelers game came to an end, David Njoku made a tough catch in the air, but clashed with two defenders before landing hard on the ground. The tight end went to the medical tent before returning to the field. Njoku missed the Week 7 game after hyperextending his left knee.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Monday. The coach said he's hopeful that Njoku will play against the New England Patriots, but the player is considered day-to-day.

Ad

In six games this season, Njoku has caught 23 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown. He has seen his role decrease with the arrival of Harold Fanning Jr., but Njoku remains a solid player for the Browns.

Njoku returned to practice on Wednesday. He was listed as a limited participant, which could be a good sign.

David Njoku fantasy outlook for Week 8

David Njoku isn't an elite tight end, but he has the ability to impact games whenever his team needs him. The veteran hasn't played as well as before, but he can still impact the game in different ways.

Ad

Njoku is ranked as the TE8 in the league this week by ESPN. He's projected to be targeted six times and catch four passes for 48 yards for 10.24 fantasy points. This will depend on how he evolves for the rest of the week, but being present in practice might be a good sign.

The Browns aren't the best team in the league, but beating the Dolphins might be the turning point of the season. The Patriots are on a roll, and beating the AFC East team would give them a big boost in terms of confidence.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications