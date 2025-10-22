David Njoku injury update: Latest on Browns TE for Week 8 fantasy football

David Njoku has been one of the best players on the Cleveland Browns since he joined the team nine years ago. The veteran tight end has been through the ups and downs of the organization in recent seasons, but he wasn't able to take the field in the best game of the team this campaign.The Browns dominated the Miami Dolphins on both ends of the ball, securing the second win of the season with a 31-6 result. Njoku took a big hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, which kept him sidelined against the Dolphins. Things could be different this week, but it will depend on how Njoku's injury evolves.David Njoku's injury update for Week 8As the first half of the Browns-Steelers game came to an end, David Njoku made a tough catch in the air, but clashed with two defenders before landing hard on the ground. The tight end went to the medical tent before returning to the field. Njoku missed the Week 7 game after hyperextending his left knee.Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Monday. The coach said he's hopeful that Njoku will play against the New England Patriots, but the player is considered day-to-day. In six games this season, Njoku has caught 23 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown. He has seen his role decrease with the arrival of Harold Fanning Jr., but Njoku remains a solid player for the Browns.Njoku returned to practice on Wednesday. He was listed as a limited participant, which could be a good sign. David Njoku fantasy outlook for Week 8David Njoku isn't an elite tight end, but he has the ability to impact games whenever his team needs him. The veteran hasn't played as well as before, but he can still impact the game in different ways.Njoku is ranked as the TE8 in the league this week by ESPN. He's projected to be targeted six times and catch four passes for 48 yards for 10.24 fantasy points. This will depend on how he evolves for the rest of the week, but being present in practice might be a good sign.The Browns aren't the best team in the league, but beating the Dolphins might be the turning point of the season. The Patriots are on a roll, and beating the AFC East team would give them a big boost in terms of confidence.