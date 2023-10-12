David Njoku net worth: How wealthy is Browns TE in 2023?

According to numerous sources, Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku has an estimated net worth of between $3 million and $10 million. The former first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft has stayed with the Browns and remains the team's most consistent receiving threat.

Njoku is arguably one of the better tight ends in the NFL, and he is excellent at doing the basics. Njoku is a decent blocker, a solid receiver, and a great teammate as well. Njoku's estimated net worth is likely derived from his career earnings, endorsements, and wise investments.

David Njoku's contract details

According to Spotrac, David Njoku signed a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension with Cleveland on May 27, 2022. This contract is one of the highest for the tight end position, and it is richly deserved after his seven-year spell with the Browns.

Following his contract, David Njoku has now earned a staggering $40,635,968 in his seven-year NFL career. He has done this while being a model teammate and a valuable receiving option for the much-maligned Browns. Njoku has played in 83 regular season games for the Browns, starting 54 of said games. He has a stat line of 222 receptions, 2,520 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns in the regular season.

Furthermore, this contract came only a short time after Njoku was franchise-tagged for the year. However, clearly, the Browns felt the need to tie him up to a deal and give him a contract worthy of the time and effort that he had put into the franchise.

David Njoku suffers fire pit injury

On September 30, 2023, the day Njoku had a fire accident.

On that fateful Friday, Njoku was lighting a fire pit when the incident happened. While the exact severity of his burns remains undisclosed, the injuries were enough to make Njoku miss the Browns' Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here's to hoping that he makes a speedy recovery and is back catching passes from Deshaun Watson (or whoever is at QB for the Browns).