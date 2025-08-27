David Njoku or TJ Hockenson: Which TE should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

Finding a reliable fantasy football tight end can sometimes be challenging due to the limited amount of truly elite options. There are still plenty of solid players to consider in the position, including David Njoku and TJ Hockenson. They both have similar upside, but here's which one is a better pick for the upcoming 2025 season.

David Njoku fantasy outlook

David Njoku

David Njoku missed six games with injuries last year for the Cleveland Browns, but still ended up finishing as the overall TE11 in fantasy football. This demonstrates his elite upside in their offense that has been desperate for reliable receiving weapons. This is further demonstrated by his TE and TE finishes in the two seasons prior.

The Browns are extremely weak at wide receiver behind Jerry Jeudy, so Njoku still has a clear path to a large workload. He should also benefit from Joe Flacco being named their starting quarterback after being one of the worst passing teams in the NFL last season. If he can hold off rookie Harold Fannin Jr. for target share, Njoku could be a major sleeper this year.

TJ Hockenson fantasy outlook

TJ Hockenson

TJ Hockenson had a disappointing fantasy football season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but this can be mostly explained by him missing seven games with an injury. He finished as the overall TE4 or better in three of his four seasons prior and proved to be one of the most productive tight ends in the entire NFL.

His first full year with the Vikings included career highs with 95 receptions and 960 yards, but he will have a different quarterback situation to navigate for the 2025 season. JJ McCarthy will be making his debut as a starter, so his development could directly impact Hockenson's fantasy value. His proven history still gioves him massive upside.

David Njoku vs TJ Hockenson: Who should I draft in fantasy football?

Hockenson vs Njoke

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking TJ Hockenson over David Njoku for 2025 fantasy football. His projections are significantly higher this year, including mnore than 36 additional fantasy points in half-PPR leagues. This differential increases even further in full-PPR formats.

Hockenson will get an additional boost to his fantasy outlook in the first three games this season as wide receiver Jordan Addison serves a suspension. This could increase his targets and improve his chemistry with new quarterback JJ McCarthy. This contributes to him being the preferred pick.

