De'Von Achane fantasy football injury update: Should you draft Dolphins RB in 2025?

De'Von Achane emerged as the clear RB1 of the Miami Dolphins last season. After splitting time with Raheem Mostert in 2023, Achane showed off his elite rushing and receiving skills, becoming one of the top running backs in fantasy football in the process. He finished the season with 907 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 78 receptions (1st in the NFL among running backs), 592 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.That amazing 2024 campaign saw Achane finish the fantasy football season as the RB5 in PPR (points per reception) leagues, averaging 17.6 points per game in the process.As a result, Achane is being projected as one of the top running backs in fantasy football in 2025. At the current time, Fantasy Pros is projecting Achane as the RB6 and the No. 16 overall player available in PPR this year. This ranking would likely result in Achane being selected in the second round of your draft this summer.However, on August 18, NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe revealed that Achane has suffered a calf injury that is expected to keep him out of football activities this week.&quot;Dolphins RB De’Von Achane injury is his calf, per HC Mike McDaniel. They don’t want it to linger so he likely won’t practice this week. Plan is for him to play Week 1 vs. Colts.&quot; Wolfe wrote on X.De'Von Achane 2025 fantasy outlook amid injury concernsAchane's calf injury is notable, given how important sharp and dynamic cuts are to his high-speed and agile rushing style. However, as alluded to in the social media post by Wolfe, the injury is not expected to be serious enough to put his Week 1 status in jeopardy.When Achane is at full health, he is one of the quickest and most dynamic running backs in all of football. Furthermore, as a receiver, he has strong hands and is an elite route runner.The combination of top talent and Miami's system that runs through him, Achane should be viewed as a top five fantasy football option this year. He is a top RB1 with overall RB1 potential in 2025.