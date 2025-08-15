De'Von Achane fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Dolphins RB

De'Von Achane emerged as the Miami Dolphins clear RB1 last season. After spending his rookie campaign in a time split with running back Raheem Mostert, Achane became an elite option for the Dolphins last year and displayed his unique ability to play and succeed in any situation of the game.

In addition to being extremely quick and agile as a rusher, Achane is also a top pass catcher, something that makes him one of the top running backs available in fantasy football in 2025.

Achane finished the 2024 campaign as the RB5 in PPR leagues, averaging 17.6 points per game last year. As a result, the Miami star is being projected as the RB5 and the No. 15 overall player this summer by Fantasy Pros. As a result, Achane will likely be taken near the second round of your fantasy football draft this year.

De'Von Achane fantasy outlook 2025

As the season progressed in 2024, the Dolphins offense began operating through the running back position and more specifically, Achane. As the campaign went on, Achane was being targeted and featured prominently as both a rusher and a receiver, something that signals that the running back has earned the complete trust of head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Achane is a top rusher and has elite receiving upside, something that makes him an amazing option in PPR fantasy leagues. According to Stat Muse, Achane led the NFL in receptions by a running back last year (78), a truly elite stat line.

There is a clear path to the overall RB1 position in fantasy football this year for Achane, given his ability to perform across every aspect of the game. He is being taken much lower than Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Jahmyr Gibbs this summer, yet could easily outperform all of them when the season is complete.

Achane is a top RB1 in fantasy football and will likely be a cheaper option in drafts this year than some other comparable options.

