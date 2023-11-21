De’Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Fantasy Football Week 12

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane has had one of the most unexpected seasons of any player this year.

The Dolphins selected Achane in the third round of the draft, using their 84th pick to draft the speedy running back out of Texas A&M.

He missed Miami's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in the second game of the season against the New England Patriots but only had two touches for 9 yards in the game.

Then, in Week 3, Achane exploded against the Denver Broncos, with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He added two more touchdowns while catching four passes for 30 yards.

Achane followed up his big game the next week against the Buffalo Bills when he rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. The next week against the New York Giants, he recorded 151 rushing yards on 11 carries and added a touchdown.

On the season, Achane has recorded 461 yards and five TDs on 39 carries, adding 71 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He's done so playing only three full games and appearing in five total.

De'Von Achane injury update

Running back De'Von Achane was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 11 after suffering a knee injury against the New York Giants in Week 5.

He was activated on Nov. 18, right in time for the Dolphins' Week 11 contest versus the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Achane reaggravated the same knee in the game Sunday. The injury won't require surgery and isn't deemed to be too serious, but the Dolphins will take caution.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

As De'Von Achane made his long-awaited return in Week 11, it was a short one after he suffered a second injury this season. Achane only got two total touches before suffering his injury.

In a video posted by @MEDspirationNFP on X, he suggested that Achane has a mild MCL re-injury.

While it isn't good that he re-injured himself, it's good news that the injury isn't considered to be serious. Achane won't likely have to miss four games like he did when earlier this season.

When will De'Von Achane return?

According to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Achance's knee injury isn't as serious as his first one and he's considered day-to-day.

The Dolphins haven't ruled Achane out for Week 12, and there's a good chance he will return to the lineup this week. The Dolphins will monitor his injury closely and will likely make a decision later this week.

The Dolphins have a shorter week, playing Friday against the New York Jets.