De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for fantasy football Week 6

Sunday's 31-16 victory over the New York Giants marked the Miami Dolphins' return to winning ways. De'Von Achane maintained his stellar performance, carrying the ball for 151 yards and one score on 13.7 yards per attempt in the win.

However, as head coach Mike McDaniel disclosed yesterday, the explosive rookie running back hurt his knee in that contest. The coach stated that Miami was assessing the injury ahead of its Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, who have failed to win a game this season.

Achane is expected to miss "multiple weeks" due to a knee injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero in the early hours of Tuesday. However, another NFL Network reporter, Ian Rapoport, has stated that it is not anticipated to be a "prolonged absence."

Whether the team will place the 21-year-old on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games, is still up in the air.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

In Week 5's dominant victory against the Giants, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane sustained a knee injury. In his announcement on Monday, head coach McDaniel refused to specify at what point in the contest the athlete had picked up the injury. Additionally, he did not specify how long the former Texas A&M standout will be out for.

"When I don't know, I literally don't spend any time forecasting either way," McDaniel stated. "We're simply still learning more, so that's why. But until I get all the facts, I think it is trivial to even forecast."

Who is De'Von Achane's replacement on the Dolphins roster?

De'Von Achane, who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, was injured during training camp and was unable to play in Miami's season opener. The team's second game of the season saw the talented back play on a limited basis but over the last three weeks, he has clearly made his presence known to the NFL community.

In the last three games for the Miami Dolphins, Achane has accumulated 455 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins are blessed to have adequate coverage at his position if Achane misses "multiple weeks" on the sidelines as reported by Tom Pelissero.

This year, Raheem Mostert has been the number-one choice in the Dolphins' running back room. During Achane's absence, the 31-year-old back will probably continue to be the most suitable option, and he might see an increase in his output.

After suffering an injury at the start of the season, Jeff Wilson Jr. is anticipated to return to practice this week in preparation for the game against the Panthers in Week 6. In De'Von Achane's absence, Salvon Ahmed, another strong depth player, could get more playing time.