De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane has dealt with numerous injuries this season. The Texas A&M alum has been dominant while on the gridiron, but injuries have limited his impact on the NFL's fastest offense.

Achane was injured during his team's Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders and has not played since.

De'Von Achane's injury update

According to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said RB Achane was inactive against the Jets due to wanting full confidence in his health before facing a physical opponent.

Hence, there is a better chance for Achane with more time ahead of the Week 13 game at the Washington Commanders. At the moment, Achane's availability is unclear, but it seems likely that he'll be on the field.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

De'Von Achane's injury issues started when he picked up a knee injury in Week 4. Following the injury, the rookie was added to the injured reserve, missing four games in a row.

Achane was activated from the injured reserve list prior to the Dolphins' Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Achane only had two rushes against the Raiders before limping to the sidelines in obvious pain. It seemed that he aggravated his knee injury on a short carry roughly nine minutes into the game.

He received attention from the Dolphins' trainers before heading to the locker room without much assistance; this left Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed to take over Miami's backfield.

When will De'Von Achane return?

If we go by the words of Mike McDaniel, De'Von Achane should make a return to the Gridiron in either Week 13 or Week 14. Apparently, Achane could have featured against the Jets, but the Dolphins chose not to risk their rookie rusher against such a physical rush defense.

It is important to remember that ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, a major concern regarding Achane was his lack of size and durability. There's a reason why 5-foot-9, 188-pound running backs are uncommon in the NFL.

However, his abilities are obvious to all, as Achane has already gathered 461 yards from scrimmage and five rushing touchdowns in 2023. It's just a question of how long he can stay fit during a long and challenging NFL season.