Deebo Samuel injury update: Latest on 49ers WR’s status for Super Bowl

Deebo Samuel is having another stellar season with the San Francisco 49ers. The wideout has played a key role in helping his team reach the Super Bowl, where the 49ers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Samuel recorded 892 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions during the regular season, helping the 49ers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He also added 225 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries across 15 games.

However, Samuel hasn't scored a touchdown in either of San Francisco's two playoff games yet. He has featured in the divisional round and NFC Championship matchups but had been dealing with a shoulder injury before the conference title clash against the Detroit Lions.

Now, fans are curious to learn whether Samuel will play against the Kanas City Chiefs in the all-important Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Deebo Samuel injury status: Will the 49ers star play vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel is listed as active on the San Francisco 49ers roster, less than two weeks before the Super Bowl. Barring any late injury or setback, he should be ready to play against the Chiefs in the big game.

Samuel picked up an injury to his left shoulder during San Francisco's divisional-round clash against the Green Bay Packers. He took a direct hit from Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander in the first half and did not return after halftime, as the 49ers managed a 24-21 win.

Samuel then sat out one practice session in the week, building up to San Francisco's championship game against the Detroit Lions. However, he was able to resume full practice by the end of the week and played in the title game.

Notably, Deebo Samuel led the 49ers with eight receptions for 89 yards against Detroit to help his side produce a stunning 34-31 comeback win and book a spot in the Super Bowl.

Now, Samuel will be eager to get the 49ers over the line at the final hurdle against the Chiefs at the upcoming Super Bowl.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details for big game

The Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the event on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb.11

: Sunday, Feb.11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV