Deebo Samuel injury update: Will the 49ers star play in Super Bowl on Sunday vs Chiefs?

Deebo Samuel is one of the most essential parts of the Kyle Shanahan offensive system. The South Carolina alum is just as efficient as a pass catcher as a rusher in the patented San Francisco offense.

This season, the 49ers had their worst spell when Samuel was out injured, and Brock Purdy has arguably played his best with Samuel on the Gridiron. Hence, as we count to Super Bowl 2024, let's look at the Pro Bowlers' availability for the big game.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel suffered a painful-looking shoulder injury in his side's Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions. Samuel sustained the injury and had to leave the crunch matchup in the first half.

Thankfully for everyone affiliated with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel has shaken off the injury. The Pro Bowler only missed one practice session following the shoulder issue and was on the field for the 49ers' NFC Championship win against the Detroit Lions.

Samuel has been phenomenal in 2023, with the versatile offensive star putting up a stat line of 12 touchdowns, five of which were through rushes and seven through receiving. He's taking fewer snaps as an unorthodox running back, but that hasn't stopped him from racking up over 1,000 all-purpose yards as an offensive hub in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Will Deebo Samuel play in Super Bowl 2024?

All signs point to Deebo Samuel starting Super Bowl 2024 against reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since leading the team with eight receptions for 89 yards in his side's conference finals win, Samuel hasn't been on the 49ers' injury report. Hence, it's a foregone conclusion that Samuel will play against Patrick Mahomes and Co. on Sunday.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are still sweating on the fitness of All-Pro talents Trent Williams and George Kittle. Both players featured on the team's injury report ahead of the big game must be closely monitored moving forward. The 49ers will need all the help they can get as they seek revenge following their Super Bowl 2020 defeat to the same franchise.