Deebo Samuel, Tee Higgins, or DeVonta Smith Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is nearly here, and fantasy managers have tough lineup decisions to make. Among the wide receivers under the microscope are Tee Higgins, DeVonta Smith, and Deebo Samuel. Each brings upside in different ways, but projections suggest one stands above the rest as the best Week 1 start.

The matchups add an extra layer of intrigue. Higgins and the Bengals travel to face the Cleveland Browns on September 7, while Smith’s Eagles square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football to open the season.

Meanwhile, Samuel begins his new chapter with the Washington Commanders, who host the New York Giants in their opener.

Tee Higgins vs. DeVonta Smith vs. Deebo Samuel: Who Should You Start?

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Tee Higgins Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

Higgins enters the season with plenty to prove after signing his extension to remain a core part of Cincinnati’s offense. Sharing the field with Ja’Marr Chase, he has consistently shown the ability to win outside and rack up yardage even in a crowded receiver room.

According to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation, Higgins is projected for 16.5 fantasy points, with 5 receptions for 75.5 yards and 0.6 touchdowns. That makes him the strongest play of this group, as his workload in a Joe Burrow-led offense positions him for steady production right out of the gate.

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Smith has been one of the league’s most consistent complementary wideouts, working alongside A.J. Brown to give Jalen Hurts a lethal receiving duo. Entering his fifth season, Smith remains a high-floor option, particularly in PPR formats, thanks to his crisp route running and ability to rack up catches underneath.

He is projected for 15 fantasy points, with 5 receptions, 68.5 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns. While slightly behind Higgins in the numbers, Smith should still deliver WR2-level production.

Deebo Samuel Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Samuel begins a new chapter in his career after being traded to the Washington Commanders this past March. Known for his versatility as both a receiver and a rusher, Samuel gives Washington’s offense a much-needed playmaker, but his role in Week 1 is less clear as the team works him into a new system.

For the opener against the Giants, Samuel is projected for 12.7 fantasy points, with 3.4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, and 13.4 rushing yards. Without a touchdown projection, his fantasy outlook lags behind both Higgins and Smith, making him more of a Flex option until his role stabilizes.

Tee Higgins vs. DeVonta Smith vs. Deebo Samuel: Final Verdict

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

All three wideouts have starting appeal, but the best choice for Week 1 is Tee Higgins. His 16.5 projected points are expected to outperform Smith’s 15 and Samuel’s 12.7, and his proven chemistry with Joe Burrow makes him a reliable option against the Browns.

Tee Higgins vs. Devonta Smith vs. Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football

Smith remains a strong WR2 play, particularly in PPR, while Samuel offers intriguing upside in his debut with Washington but carries more risk. For fantasy managers forced to decide, the recommendation is clear: start Tee Higgins over DeVonta Smith and Deebo Samuel in Week 1.

