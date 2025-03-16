"Defeat helps you more than success" - When Patrick Mahomes opened up on losing Super Bowl vs. Tom Brady's Bucs

In 2020, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the record books with his $450 million, 10-year contract signing. It was the highest-valued contract in the NFL and the entire sporting industry.

Ad

Even though Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered their worst defeat at the hands of Brady and the Bucs at Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs' management continued showing faith in coach Andy Reid and his team.

In an interview with CNBC in April 2021, Mahomes said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think defeat helps you more than success. I just do whatever I can to be better and learn from the mistakes.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Interestingly, the Chiefs headed to Super Bowl LV as the defending champions, while the Bucs finished fourth in the NFC. Hence, nobody expected the Chiefs to lose the game 31-9.

Ever since becoming a starter for the Chiefs, his run has been nothing short of a dream. Five Super Bowl appearances, three Super Bowl rings, two NFL MVP awards and three Super Bowl MVP awards in seven seasons.

“People see me on the field playing and winning a lot of football games, and [they see] the contract and the different businesses that I work with, and they think that everything I’m doing is kind of just working out,” Mahomes added.

Ad

As promised, Mahomes and the Chiefs learned from their mistakes and won two consecutive Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024. However, Mahomes lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes takes inspiration from late grandmother after Super Bowl LIX loss

Reflecting on the loss against the Eagles in February, Mahomes took inspiration from the words of his late grandmother, Betty Cindy Mahomes. In an episode of a series called "Heart of the Kingdom," Mahomes said:

Ad

“The Black woman in my life that will always be an inspiration to me is my grandma, Cindy Mahomes. She told me to never back down, no matter what the situation was or is.”

As expected, Mahomes took responsibility for the loss, promising to return stronger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.