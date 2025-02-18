“Definitely a player to look at” - When Rob Gronkowski showed admiration for Travis Kelce before Patriots-Chiefs matchup

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce have been two of the best players in their position in recent times. Both have been part of two of the most dominating teams in recent history. Despite being fierce competitors on the field, the two greatly admire each other.

The two stars were about to face each other in 2018. However, during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL radio before the matchup, Gronkowski expressed his opinion on Kelce.

“Definitely have to appreciate him,” Gronkowski said. “He is a great talent, and he can get some good separation and run some good routes. He's definitely a player to look at; just the way he runs and gets open is awesome. So, it's going to be a good challenge when we play him this Sunday.”

As expected, the two teams had a great encounter on Oct. 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium. While quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots with 340 passing yards and one passing touchdown, Patrick Mahomes passed for 352 passing yards and two touchdowns.

However, their tight ends had contrasting outings. While Travis Kelce had five receptions, he could only gain 61 yards. Meanwhile, Gronkowski only had three receptions but gained 97 yards. Although both TEs couldn’t score a touchdown, Gronkowski made a crucial catch with his 39-yard reception. It helped set up a field goal for Stephen Gostkowski as the Patriots clinched a 43-40 victory.

After the game, Kelce said:

“I've been fortunate to keep coming back to this place.”

Travis Kelce explains the difference between him and Rob Gronkowski

Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski are great athletes known for their strong build and agility. While Kelce is 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 lbs, Gronkowski is 6-6 and weighs 265 lbs. However, there is a major difference in their play.

During an appearance on Dan Patrick's radio show in 2017, Kelce said:

“When I get the ball in my hands I'm a different type of athlete. Gronk's going to run around there like a Clydesdale, run through everything, like a big boulder. I'm more a guy who can make people miss, break somebody down with a juke move or slide off tackles. Gronk can just break everything.”

While Gronkowski retired as a legend with multiple Super Bowls in 2021, Travis Kelce has etched his name as one of the best while playing in the twilight phase of his career.

