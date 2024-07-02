  • NFL
  • Deion Sanders once picked sides in Joe Montana vs Tom Brady greatest NFL QB debate - "He’s a darn winner"

Deion Sanders once picked sides in Joe Montana vs Tom Brady greatest NFL QB debate - "He’s a darn winner"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 03, 2024 02:07 GMT
To decide between Tom Brady and Joe Montana used to be more difficult, but there was a time that the discussion between the greatest quarterback of all time was a legitimate one. Brady ended the discussion since he took his Super Bowl rings to seven, but that's not to say Montana's four don't deserve any love.

The greatness of Brady's career changed minds on who was the greatest, and even people who held a strong voice in NFL circles had to give it up to the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Deion Sanders confessed his Brady love to Peter King a while ago, stating that his mentality was the big difference to the rest of the league:

“Just the will that he had. The will. The way. What he brought to the game. And his fire and his passion,” Sanders told Peter King. “I’ve never heard anybody, a player, say anything negative about how he attacked the game. He’s a winner. He’s a darn winner. Once upon a time for me it was Montana. It was Joe. Shoot, it was Joe. But Brady with the Super Bowl wins eclipsed that.”
Tom Brady was a lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan and grew up watching Montana win four rings with the franchise. As he built his own career, Brady had seven - more than any NFL franchise in the league. Both Montana and Sanders have already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Brady will go as soon as he's eligible.

Tom Brady's career with the New England Patriots was nothing short of historic

To go from the 199th pick to the greatest player of all time is some route, but that's exactly what the quarterback did during his NFL career. Joining forces with Bill Belichick in 2000, the pair became unstoppable throughout the years, driven by the sole purpose of winning and leaving no stone unturned.

While it's true that Tom Brady won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nobody will ever think of the Florida team as where he became the superstar that he was: for two decades, the thought of playing Brady and the Patriots was scary for any NFL team, and they surely deserved the fear.

