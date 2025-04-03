“Deion Sanders said we are ‘aight, huh?" - When Doug Baldwin called out Cowboys legend after winning NFCG vs. Packers

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders got on the wrong side of the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin in 2015 when he worked as an NFL analyst. Before Seattle faced the Green Bay Packers in the NFC final, Sanders called the Seahawks receiving corps a pack of average receivers.

The comments from the Hall of Famer didn’t sit well with Baldwin, who used the best stage to get back on Coach Prime. After a hard-fought 28-22 overtime victory, Baldwin, who had six catches for 106 yards, fired back.

"That’s just what pedestrian, average, mediocre receivers do,” Baldwin told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on the field after the game. “My man Deion Sanders said we are ‘aight, huh? We ‘aight'? Yeah, we ‘aight.' We are going to go to the Super Bowl again being ‘aight.'”

Baldwin also called out the media:

“Everybody counted us out,” he said. “Y'all didn't believe in us. A whole bunch of people thought we weren't gonna make it. ... You ain't gotta believe in us because we believe in ourselves.”

Coach Prime blasts Seattle Seahawks for "worst play of the Super Bowl history"

There was some truth in Coach Prime’s assessment. The Seahawks were not known for their passing game, ranking 27th in the league for the season. In the same season, Seattle’s leading receiver, Doug Baldwin, finished 42nd with 825 yards and three touchdowns from 66 receptions for three touchdowns.

But Coach Prime responded with hysterical laughter.

"I like that. You’re listening, baby!” Sanders said. “You’re aight. They’re aight. I like what they bring to the table; I really do. I love their resilience. I love the attitude that they have, but they are aight. They are aight receivers. I didn’t lie. The truth hurts sometimes, but it is what it is.”

However, things didn’t end well for the Seahawks and Baldwin at the Super Bowl against the Patriots. Despite having the best running back, Marshawn Lynch on the team, the Seahawks called a pass play on a fourth down at the goal line in the closing moments of the game and lost 28-24.

Coach Prime didn’t hesitate to call it the ‘Worst play in the Super Bowl history.’

