Demario Douglas injury update: Latest on Patriots WR for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Demario Douglas has recently emerged as the WR1 in the New England Patriots' offense. He has recorded at least four receptions and six targets in each of his past five games, leading all of their wide receivers in most statistical categories during that time. His reliable volume during his productive stretch has turned him into a legitimate lineup option in fantasy football.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, as well as his fantasy managers, Douglas was forced to leave their most recent game early after suffering a head injury. This puts his Week 13 availability in jeopardy, especially with the NFL being much more cautious with all head injuries this year.

Demario Douglas injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Demario Douglas

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

During the New England Patriots' Week 12 game against the New York Giants, Demario Douglas was forced out of the contest early with a head injury. He was listed as doubtful to return before eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He already suffered a concussion earlier this season that forced him to miss a game, so multiple head injuries is always a concern for any player.

The good news is that, according to The Boston Herald, Douglas did not suffer another conussion from his most recent head injury. The report also suggested that he avoided a major injury, but his activity at practice this week will likely determine his Week 13 availability against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What happened to Demario Douglas?

Early on in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' Week 12 game against the Giants, Douglas suffered a reported head injury after the back of his helmet bounced off of the ground. The rookie wide receiver sustained the injury during a punt return, as he regularly contributes to the special teams unit as well as the offense.

Before his early exit, Douglas recorded six catches for 49 yards. He led all Patriots receivers in both categories, despite only playing on offense for three quarters. His next chance to get back on the field will come in Week 13, but the severity of the injury will determine whether or not he is able to play against the Chargers.

When will Demario Douglas return?

Douglas has been one of the few bright spots for the Patriots this season. The rookie has emerged as a legitimate weapon in their offense, especially after Kendrick Bourne suffered a season-ending injury. Douglas is now dealing with an injury of his own, but it's unclear at this point if it will force him to miss any time.

The Patriots have yet to release an official injury diagnosis for Douglas beyond reporting that he suffered a head injury in Week 12 against the Giants. This makes him questionable to play against the Chargers in Week 12. His practice activity at the Patriots' first weekly session on Wednesday, as well as his listng on the injury report, will give a better idea about where he currently stands.

Zach Charbonnet or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call on TNF