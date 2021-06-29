Demaryius Thomas retirement: How did the NFL world react to five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's decision?

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas called time on his NFL career today after playing ten seasons in the league. The wideout, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016, made the announcement via a short video on social media.

"I'm Demaryius Thomas, and I've finally come to a decision to hang it up. I'm going to retire, and I'm going to retire a Denver Bronco."

The 33-year-old, who had battled injuries most of his pro football career, finished with 742 catches, 9,736 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Thomas’ combination with Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning was near unstoppable between 2012-2015.

The Broncos' first-round draft pick in 2010 caught his biggest catch from Denver's other first-round draftee that year, Tim Tebow, in the AFC wild-card game on January 8, 2012. Thomas reeled in a 80-yard touchdown pass on the first snap of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23.

“I’ve never heard Empower Field at Mile High louder,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said.

The wide receiver will be honored by the Broncos during their home opener on Sept. 26 against the team Thomas ended his career with in 2019 - the New York Jets

The NFL community celebrates Demaryius Thomas’ career

Denver Broncos legend and president of football operations John Elway spoke glowingly of Thomas’ contributions to the franchise.

"D.T. was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position,'' Elway said in a statement announcing the news. "The combination of his size, speed, strength and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryius' remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50.''

Former Broncos quarterback (now Jaguars tight end) Tim Tebow sent Thomas a celebratory message via the Broncos Twitter account.

"You made other people's lives better because they were in your presence." @TimTebow on Demaryius Thomas:

Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning also sent the receiver a message, stating his respect for his toughness and fearlessness in big games.

"I always had great respect for your toughness, your work ethic, your fearlessness across the middle, your ability to make big catches in big games. … You did it the right way."



Peyton Manning on Demaryius Thomas:

Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 winning head coach Gary Kubiak chimed in with well wishes for Thomas in his retirement.

"I wish you all the best. You were a great player and a great Bronco."



Gary Kubiak has a message for ya, D.T.!

Demaryius Thomas was also celebrated across various NFL Twitter accounts with highlight clips and his career stats showcased.

The @Broncos drafted him 22nd overall in 2010. Today, Demaryius Thomas officially retires as a Bronco.



🙌 #SB50 Champion

🙌 5x Pro Bowler, 2x All-Pro

🙌 724 catches + 9,762 receiving yards

🙌 63 career touchdowns

Demaryius Thomas has announced his retirement from the NFL.



Never forget this iconic playoff TD grab he had in 2012 🔥



(via @NFL)

