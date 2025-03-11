Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest on Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and more 

The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 season with hopes of building upon a strong rookie year from quarterback Bo Nix. Denver made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season, but the franchise could not compete with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game.

The Broncos have been active at the start of the free agency in hopes of closing the gap to the conference's top tier.

Here's a closer look at the free agent signings made by Denver so far.

Denver Broncos free agency tracker 2025

#1. Talanoa Hufanga, S (3 years, $45 million)

The former San Francisco 49ers safety was voted a First-Team All-Pro in 2022, but struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, playing in just 17 games. Hufanga is a strong tackler who possesses good ball skills in coverage. If he remains healthy, this deal could be a bargain for Denver.

#2. Dre Greenlaw, LB (3 years, $35 million)

Another player from the 49ers' defense who joins the Broncos is Greenlaw, whose value was diminished due to the Achilles injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII. He played in just 34 snaps during the 2024 season, but at his best, he's a reliable linebacker who can also represent a bargain.

#3. D.J. Jones, DT (3 years, $39 million)

Jones was already in Denver and this was a contract extension rather than a signing. Vance Joseph's defensive line remains intact after a great performance in the past season.

#4. Jarrett Stidham, QB (2 years, $12 million)

Zach Wilson left the franchise, but the other backup will stay for two more years. Stidham signed with the team to compete for the starter spot, but it quickly became clear that Bo Nix was going to become the starter. Sean Payton has praised him multiple times during the 2024 season.

Players who left Denver Broncos in 2025 NFL free agency

#1. Zach Wilson, QB (1 year, $6 million, Miami Dolphins)

Wilson signed with the Miami Dolphins after a one-year stint in Denver. He was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets, but struggled to establish himself as a starter in the league.

#2. Javonte Williams, RB (1 year, $3 million, Dallas Cowboys)

Williams did not have his contract extended after two poor seasons as the starting running back. He did not manage to establish himself in Sean Payton's offense after a good start to his career in 2021. Jaleel McLaughlin became the starter running back late in the 2024 season, signaling Williams' end of tenure in Denver.

#3. Cody Barton, LB (3 years, $21 million, Tennessee Titans)

Barton cashed in a solid season in Denver, the best of his career, where he was a key cog of Vance Joseph's unit, with two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and over 100 tackles. However, he was up for a big pay day in free agency and the Broncos decided not to match the offer.

