Denver Broncos: 3 reasons why Peyton Manning would be an excellent owner of the franchise

After the passing of Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos have been operating without an orthodox owner in the post-Manning era. Since Manning's retirement, many have pointed to the lack of ownership and true accountability as two of the reasons why the Denver Broncos have struggled over the last half-decade. Last season, the Denver Broncos went 5-11.

However, rumors have been floating around that Peyton Manning could throw his hat in the ring to take over as owner. It would hardly be the first time he's saved the franchise, would it?

Here are three reasons why the NFL legend would be an excellent owner of the franchise.

Why Peyton Manning is the man for the job

#1 - Manning has roots in Denver and an emotional attachment to the team

When Peyton Manning suffered a devastating injury in what would be his final season with the Indianapolis Colts, many thought he would never be the same. However, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was happy to take the risk and brought Manning on board. The two went on to appear in two Super Bowls, including a victory in Manning's final season.

Five years later, Manning still pops in the building every now and then to dole out pearls of wisdom. He's been sighted working with Drew Lock and giving advice to the struggling young quarterback. Put simply, Manning has developed an attachment to the Denver Broncos over the years.

That attachment could develop into a burning desire to turn the fortunes of the team around. For Manning, winning would matter as much as keeping the team financially afloat.

#2 - Tradition brewing for players to return after retirement

John Elway's return to the Denver Broncos after his retirement from the league in 1999 could be the start of a tradition of franchise quarterbacks coming back to the team. DeMarcus Ware also spent time as a special coaching advisor after his retirement. It seems fitting for the team to have a former franchise quarterback take over as owner.

Of course, John Elway is still with the team, even though his time as general manager is over. It would be awkward for Manning to become the boss of the person who "hired" him. However, John Elway's time with the team seems to be winding down after he surrendered his duties as general manager.

Manning's addition would probably see a resulting Elway retirement around the same time. This would avoid the awkward situation entirely.

#3 - Manning would be financially motivated to see the team succeed

Winning teams generate more income. In addition to having personal reasons to see the team do well, Manning would have more of a financial imperative to turn this thing around.

According to Front Office Sports, the franchise could entertain offers of up to $2.5 billion. While Manning is well off, he is unlikely to come close to having that kind of cash riding solo. He earned about $250 million during his NFL career.

However, since many would love to see Manning as the owner, Manning could put together a group of wealthy people to facilitate the purchase. This "investment consortium" would essentially allow Manning to be the face of the Broncos without going all-in financially.

As the "owner" of the supposedly $2.5 billion-worth Denver Broncos, Manning would have constant motivation to see the team do well since a massive amount of his net worth would presumably be invested into the team in addition to the other backers. Think Shark Tank meets the NFL with a touch more emotion.

