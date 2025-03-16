Denver Broncos 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency

The Denver Broncos have been active during the 2025 NFL free agency period after a breakout season last year. They have added Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Evan Engram to supplement their roster.

Their next opportunity to address some of their weaknesses may come during the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Here's one way they could could approach the first three rounds.

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft SImulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 20: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Denver Broncos have made excellent decisions during free agency so far to address some of the biggest needs on their roster. This gives them flexibility during the 2025 NFL Draft, but they are likely to target wide receivers at some point, considering this is still one of their weakest position groups.

It wouldn't be at all surprising to see them use their 20th overall pick on one of the top wide receiver prospects. Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts them to select Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka, one of the most well-rounded players in his position. He makes for an intriguing potential pairing with Courtland Sutton in their offense.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 51: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

The Denver Broncos already feature one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL in Patrick Surtain. They lack depth behind him, so targeting a high-upside prospect in Maxwell Hairston makes sense for them.

Hairston is one of the fastest prospects this year after running the best 40-yard dash time at the 2025 NFL Combine of 4.28 seconds. This will likely improve his overall draft stock, and considering they are already solid with Surtain as their top cornerback, he could potentially thrive in Denver.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 85: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Denver Broncos used a committee approach to their backfield for most of last season, but Javonte Williams was still their leading running back. Williams departed for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL free agency period, so they would be wise to bring in a rookie to join their roster for the upcoming season.

TreVeyon Henderson offers a ton of upside at his current draft projections as he is one of the most well-rounded backs in this year's draft class. He could potentially earn the starting role and significantly improve their current stable of backs.

