Denver Broncos 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC West franchise

The Denver Broncos were one of the most surprising teams last season. They exceeded their expectations by making it to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. They can now use the offseason to continue to build their roster in an effort to take another step forward, which has already started during the free agency period.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be one of their best opportunities to add more upgrades and here's how they can potentially approach it in this five-round mock draft. They have one pick in each of the first four rounds and are currently without a fifth-rounder.

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 20: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

The Denver Broncos will likely be thrilled if Ashton Jeanty falls to them at the 20th overall pick in the first round. He is one of the top overall prospects in this year's draft class and the franchise also has a need at the running back position.

They were weak in this area last year and also lost starter Javonte Williams during free agency, so Jeanty is an ideal target for them.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 51: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Eagles

The Broncos were one of the best overall teams at rushing the passer last season as their defense led the NFL in total sacks. This doesn't necessarily mean they will avoid selecting valuable edge rushers during the draft this year.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that they will land Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round. This isn't a position of need, but it's a pick that could make their solid defense even better.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 85: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

Patrick Surtain II is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but the Broncos lack depth behind their superstar. They already improved their defensive backs during the free agency period by signing safety Talanoa Hufanga, but could continue this process in the draft.

Maxwell Hairston ran the fastest 40-yard dash time of any player at the 2025 NFL Combine, giving him a ton of upside.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 122: Savion Williams, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

Denver made a big move to add tight end Evan Engram during the offseason, but the team would still be wise to improve its wide receivers as well.

Savion Williams is a solid mid-round target in this year's draft who could potentially help them do so. He is one of the bigger positional prospects at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, making him an intriguing option to join the offense.

