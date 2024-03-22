Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Sean Payton could go about business in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos made a bold decision during the 2024 NFL offseason by releasing Russell Wilson. They apparently felt it was time to move on from the veteran quarterback after just two years, despite him signing a massive five-year contract. This creates a massive need for the franchise at their quarterback position as they don't currently have a true starter.

Their next opportunity to find a replacement may come during the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Head coach Sean Payton is exploring his options and may choose to go with one of the top prospects this year. This position will be a focal point in their mock drafts, including the following three simulations.

Denver Broncos Mock Draft 1.0

Mock Draft

In the first simulation, the Denver Broncos passed on a quarterback until all the way in the sixth round. Here they selected Sam Hartman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This would be another bold move for the franchise at the position, as they currently only have Jarrett Stidham. It can be assumed that they would explore the 2024 NFL free agency or the trade market for a solution.

Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator also sees the Broncos taking another Notre Dame prospect with their first pick in Joe Alt. He is considered to be one of the top overall offensive linemen available this year, which is always a valuable asset for any team.

Denver Broncos Mock Draft 2.0

Mock Draft

For the second consecutive mock draft, the simulator predicts that the Broncos will pass on a quarterback in the first round. This time they predicted that they would go with Chop Robinson of the Penn State Nittany Lions, one of the best overall edge prospects in this year's class.

This mock draft also believes that the Broncos will make a trade to move up in the second round to select their potential future quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. While his age and injury history make him a risky prospect, his incredible numbers with the Washington Huskies are among the best in the entire country.

Denver Broncos Mock Draft 3.0

Mock Draft

While most around the league are predicting that the Broncos will be looking to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator apparently disagrees. All three versions project that they will pass on the position in the first round and instead select one later on.

The third simulation has them taking Michael Pratt of the Tulane Green Wave. He is an interesting prospect with plenty of experience, including serving as a starter for four years. While he lacks some of the physical tools to be a top selection, he could potentially be ready to step into Sean Payton's favorable system right away.