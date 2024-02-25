The Denver Broncos secured the services of Sean Payton last offseason, and many thought that it would signal a change of fortune for the franchise, but alas, it didn't.

With Russell Wilson playing better football, the Broncos went on to finish with an 8-9 record and ended up second in the AFC West. With Wilson's contract now hanging over the franchise, there is a feeling that the veteran quarterback will be shown the door.

With the Broncos wanting to start fresh this offseason with the hopes of building on what was an up-and-down 2023 season, they enter the NFL Draft with plenty of needs.

Here is the Broncos' seven-round mock draft.

Denver Broncos 7-round Mock Draft - Day 1

Broncos: QB, J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

With Denver holding the No. 12 pick and in need of a new quarterback to steer the ship, Sean Payton and co. might select Michigan's J.J. McCarthy to be the face of the re-rebuild at Mile High thanks to the Sportskeeda Draft Simulator.

NFL Draft Analyst Ian Cummings likes what he has seen of McCarthy so far:

"A tremendous physical foundation is what buoys McCarthy’s profile in the early-round range. Though he sports a leaner build, he’s a high-level athlete and a high-level creator with an extremely loose and elastic arm. His combined evasive ability, flexibility, and off-platform torque expand the possibilities with him on the field, and as a thrower, he has the ease of velocity and angle freedom to make all the throws."

While Wilson's time in Denver is seemingly up, McCarthy will be tasked with leading the franchise and has all the characteristics that Payton could possibly want in a quarterback.

Denver Broncos 7-round Mock Draft - Day 2

Broncos: Maason Smith, DT, LSU

The Broncos possess some seriously talented corners and need pressure on the quarterback to make errant throws in their direction, and that's where Smith comes in.

His incredible athleticism, coupled with superb hand placement, suggests that he could feature early and often in the 2024 NFL season.

Denver Broncos 7-round Mock Draft - Day 2

Broncos: WR, Jacob Cowling, Arizona

With the future of Jerry Jeudy up in the air on account of his production not having turned out as per expectations, the Broncos should grab speedy receiver Jacob Cowling from Arizona.

A serious threat from the slot, Cowling will give McCarthy an option in the passing game as his route tree is quite extensive. He could prove to be a shrewd pick, and can repay the faith with a few solid seasons.

Denver Broncos 7-round Mock Draft - Day 3

Broncos: Edge, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Another offensive disruptor for Denver comes in the form of Tupuola-Fetui, as his quick feet and explosiveness mean he gets off the line of scrimmage in a flash.

While not projected to be a starter, Tupuola-Fetui could be a good rotational piece for Vance Joseph.

Broncos: CB, Kalen King, Penn State

King joins a talented cornerback room headlined by Patrick Surtain. While not the most physically imposing corner, King more than makes up for it with great ball skills and athleticism to get in the way of passes to deflect them.

While not a flashy pick, King could prove a useful rotational player.

Broncos: QB, Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

The Denver Broncos could grab their second quarterback of the draft here. Armed with a quick release and the arm strength many crave, Reed has proved he can run an offense efficiently and quickly when needed. He is also an adept runner when he needs to be.

What did you make of the picks? Sound off in the comments section.